Report: Kamala Harris ‘Positions Herself for White House Run’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is preparing to run for president in 2020, according to a report Monday in The Hill.

The first-term U.S. Senator has taken hard-left positions on almost every issue in an attempt to appeal to the Democratic base and to stand out among a crowd of potential contenders.

The Hill notes:

The former California attorney general, who is just at the beginning of her second year in the Senate, is taking positions that could endear herself with the Democratic base while allowing her to stand out from a group of Democrats who might seek the progressive mantle. Harris voted against a Senate immigration bill backed by centrists from both parties earlier this month, waiting until the last minute to break with other liberals such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who both backed the measure. … Harris has also sought to highlight her positions on gun control while carving out an identity as a hard-core critic of the National Rifle Association. … In the last year, Harris has garnered the national spotlight for standout moments in Senate Intelligence Committee hearings, when she was shushed twice by Republican senators while attempting to question Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey. Democrats rallied behind her, accusing the male senators of sexism.

(The Hill fails to note that Harris was, in fact, interrupting others when she was supposedly “interrupted.”)

Harris has already emerged as one of the Democrats’ key fundraising figures, capitalizing on her opposition to Trump.

Also at The Hill, Fox News’ Juan Williams writes Monday that Harris is one of three black women who, he says, could defeat Trump in 2020. The other two are former First Lady Michelle Obama, and talk show billionaire Oprah Winfrey.

Actual @KamalaHarris campaign slogan. It’s like they admire Trump or something pic.twitter.com/RRxHvF2zZn — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) February 12, 2018

Harris is not the only Californian in the mix. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti is courting support in key primary states, most recently completing a visit to South Carolina that included a stop at a Waffle House.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named to Forward’s 50 “most influential” Jews in 2017. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.