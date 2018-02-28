VIDEO: Attacker Caught Bludgeoning San Bernardino Convenience Store Clerk over the Head

A violent attack left one convenience store clerk in San Bernardino, California, with serious injuries Tuesday, surveillance video shows.

The video shows the moment the attacker confronted the clerk, who was trying to defend himself with a baseball bat, and began wrestling the bat away from him.

KABC reported that the attacker was a customer at the 76 gas station convenience store on Highland Avenue and the 210 freeway who demanded the clerk give him free gasoline.

When he did not get his wish, he knocked over a case of champagne and wine and violently confronted the clerk.

The suspect threw multiple punches in the clerk’s face after he knocked the victim to the ground, according to the video.

Later in the video, the suspect took a champagne bottle and smashed it over the clerk’s head. As the clerk tried to defend himself with the baseball bat, the attacker snatched the bat out of the victim’s hands and bludgeoned him over the head with it.

The clerk then ran out of the store in an attempt to flee his attacker, but the suspect caught up with him in the parking lot and continued to assault his victim.

The suspect then walked to a white sedan waiting in the parking lot, and others appeared to be waiting inside the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for severe head injuries, although he is expected to make a full recovery.

The San Bernardino Police say the suspect is still at large and urge anyone with information on the suspect to call them.