Illegal Aliens Convicted of Sex Crimes Among Those Who Evaded Capture After Oakland Mayor’s Warning

The Oakland mayor who warned illegal aliens of potential raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Northern California may have caused some criminal illegal aliens to evade deportation.

ICE officials told Fox News that several of the 800 illegal aliens who evaded capture in Northern California had been convicted of sex crimes, driving under the influence (DUI), and armed robbery.

One illegal alien from Mexico had been convicted of having sexual intercourse with a minor and DUI and had been deported from the U.S. once before in 2003, ICE officials said.

Officials say another who had escaped capture had a sodomy conviction dating back to 2012, and a DUI conviction from this year. That same person — a Mexican citizen — had been deported from the U.S. before in 2013.

A third illegal alien from Mexico who evaded ICE officials had been convicted of armed robbery and had been deported from the U.S. back in 2014 before he once again returned to the U.S. illegally, officials said.

Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan announced Wednesday that a total of 800 illegal aliens avoided capture because of Schaaf’s warning. It is unclear whether there was a clear link between Schaaf’s warning and their disappearance.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, a Democrat, warned San Francisco Bay Area residents, including illegal aliens, that ICE would be conducting raids the weekend of February 24.

ICE officials blasted Schaaf after discovering that they could have caught more illegal aliens had she not warned the public.

Homan announced that the Department of Justice is investigating Schaaf for obstruction of justice. Schaaf, however, said she does not “regret” disseminating information about the raids despite knowing she is under federal investigation.