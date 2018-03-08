California McDonald’s Flips Iconic ‘M’ to ‘W’ for International Women’s Day

A McDonald’s outlet in Lynnwood, California, is paying tribute to women on International Women’s Day on Thursday by flipping the iconic golden arches from an “M” to a “W.”

“But this isn’t a bizarre prank or a careless mistake,” Business Insider reported. “The upside-down arches are in ‘celebration of women everywhere,’ a McDonald’s representative told Business Insider in an email.”

The California franchise has led the corporation to follow suit on its digital and social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

And the celebration will take place across the country as McDonald’s adds special packaging and employees don International Women’s Day hats and T-shirts, according to Business Insider.

“In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s global chief diversity officer, Wendy Lewis, said in a statement provided to Business Insider.

”From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels, and together with our independent franchise owners, we’re committed to their success,” Lewis said.

Business Insider reported that several other brands are debuting products to mark the day, including Old Navy and Barbie.

The International Women’s Day website leads with a “call-to-action.”

“Now, more than ever, there’s a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity,” the website states. “There’s a strong call to #PressforProgress motivating and uniting friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.”

