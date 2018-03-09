Republican Stacey Dash Gets a Boost in Congressional Race

Conservative actress Stacey Dash, who announced last month that she is running for Congress in California’s 44th district as a Republican, appears to have received an inadvertent boost from the Democratic Mayor of Compton, Aja Brown.

Mayor Brown reportedly filed federal paperwork to raise money for the race in the district, which is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA), on Tuesday. She made her candidacy official on Thursday.

Brown’s entrance into the race could increase the chances for Dash, a Republican, to qualify for the general election by splitting the vote between her and fellow Democrat, and incumbent, Aja Barragán, who won the Democratic Party’s endorsement less than two weeks ago.

California’s top-two or “jungle primary” system allows the two highest vote-getters to proceed to the general election, regardless of political party.