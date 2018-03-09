Update: Three Hostages Dead Plus Gunman at Veterans Home

UPDATE:

NBC Reported that “A suspected gunman and three women believed to be hostages he took at a California veterans home on Friday are dead” according to police.

You can read the rest of the story here.

The Veterans Home in Yountville, California, is on lockdown after reports that hostages have been taken and “at least one shot” fired.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the lockdown went into effect around 10:40 a.m. local time.

The Los Angeles Times reported, “Law enforcement authorities have responded to the Yountville Veterans Home this morning following reports of gunfire near the main dining hall. The facility is on lockdown, and all residents and staff are sheltering in place. We will continue to update you as we get more information.”

The sound of gun fire was allegedly heard “near main dining hall.”

NBC’s Marcus Washington tweeted:

#BreakingNews #Update on the hostage situation at the Veterans Home in Yountville. There are reports of at least one shot fired, but no reports of any injuries. There are 3 hostages with a heavy police presence within the area. of the home. More details now on @nbcbayarea at 11. — Marcus Washington (@MarcusNBC) March 9, 2018

Yountville is in Napa County.

This story is developing.

Photo: file