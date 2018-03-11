Three Shot, Killed at Veterans Home Despite Stringent California Gun Controls

Three innocents were shot and killed at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, CA, on Friday despite California’s stringent gun controls.

Breitbart News reported that the Veterans Home came under attack Friday morning and the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the facility was placed on lockdown around 10:40 am local time.

Reports throughout the day indicated three hostages were being held and law enforcement reached the hostages around 6 pm to find them deceased. The Press Democrat identified the three victims as “Pathway Home’s executive director, Christine Loeber, staff therapist Jen Golick and Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.”

The alleged gunman, 36-year-old Albert Wong, was also dead.

Wong was described as a “decorated Army veteran” who entered the Veterans Home “with a high-powered rifle.”

California has every gun control pushed in the wake of the February 14 attack on Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The state’s gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, firearm confiscation laws (Gun Violence Restraining Orders), firearm registration requirements, firearm owner safety certification requirements, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, and “good cause” limitations on the issuance of concealed carry licenses.

The state also has ammunition controls which require Californians to buy ammunition from state-approved vendors and bar residents from buying ammo out-of-state.

None of these gun controls prevented the attack on the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

