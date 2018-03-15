Tom Steyer Airs ‘Impeach Trump’ Ad in Spanish

Billionaire leftist environmental activist and former Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama donor Tom Steyer has begun airing TV commercials in Spanish calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached.

“When something fails in this country, we do not remain seated, we take the reins,” the 30-second ad begins. Another person says, “Sign the petition to impeach him,” referring to President Trump.

“Donald Trump violated the constitution,” another woman says.

This is Steyer’s third advertisement aimed at impeaching President Trump.

In November, Steyer launched a $10 million ad campaign calling for Trump to be impeached. He followed with an additional $10 million in advertising.

According to Telemundo, over 5 million people have signed the accompanying online petition for Trump’s impeachment.

“The commercial is brief and explains, in voices of diverse Latin people, the reasons for a possible impeachment trial against President Trump that, according to the constitution and the laws of the country, could occur in the United States Congress,” Telemnundo wrote.

The commercial has reportedly aired in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The ad also features many millennials; a demographic Steyer has placed particular emphasis on through his super PAC to unseat Republican candidates.

Breitbart News previously reported: “Through his nonprofit, NextGen, Steyer announced last week that he is launching a $30 million grassroots program across ten states that seeks to mobilize millennials to vote in the 2018 midterm election.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.