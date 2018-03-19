Pro-Trump Protesters Rally Outside Oakland Café That Wouldn’t Serve Latino Cop

A group of pro-Trump Californians protested outside the Haste Muerte café (which means “Until Death” in Spanish) in East Oakland for refusing to serve a uniformed police officer last month.

“This is Trump country,” the protesters chanted, according to the East Bay Times. They also chanted, “Blue lives matter.” Supporters of the cafe reportedly showed up to the rally with signs and chanting, “Let’s go, Oakland!”

Some of the pro-Trump protesters who came out in support of Oakland Police Department Sgt. Robert Trevino, who is Latino, carried American flags and wore flag-themed clothing.

Happening now: pro-Trump demonstrators outside #HastaMuerte cafe in #Fruitvale #Oakland after the shop declined to serve a uniformed officer pic.twitter.com/XIzTyjErYw — Erin Baldassari (@e_baldi) March 18, 2018

On February 16, Sgt. Trevino was refused a cup of coffee by the workers at the cafe due to “a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves.”

On its Instagram page, the cafe wrote its own account of why it refused to serve the Latino police officer:

Last Friday, February 16th a police (OPD) entered our shop and was told by one of our worker-owners that “we have a policy of asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves.” Since then, cop supporters are trying to publicly shame us online with low reviews because this particular police visitor was Latino. He broadcasted to his network that he was “refused service” at a local business and now the rumblings are spreading.

The post also featured a crossed-out Oakland police seal and badge in pink with the Spanish words “Habla con tu vecinxs no con la policia,” which translates to, “Speak with your neighbors, not the police.”

The coffee shop also supports convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur (JoAnne Chesimard), who escaped from a New Jersey prison and fled to Cuba after being convicted of the murder of police officer Werner Foerster in 1973. The Women’s March supports Shakur, and the felon has even received support from Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), who is being challenged by conservative Latino Omar Navarro (R) in California’s 43rd congressional district..

In an email sent to Breitbart News on Monday, one of the pro-Trump supporters present at the rally, Ashton Whitty, said that the anti-cop counter-protesters, ironically, threatened to call the cops on the pro-police protesters.

“After five minutes of standing outside the coffee shop, a man comes out and threatens to call the cops,” Whitty wrote in the email to Breitbart News.

She continued:

Basically he threatened to call the cops because we were peacefully protesting a coffee shop that hates cops. This coffee shop also has a picture of Assata Shakur, the famous cop killer, who escaped prison and fled for Cuba where she was protected by Fidel Castro. Funny, how the coffee shop supports a FBI wanted terrorist but not police officers who serve and protect. Shortly after this man threatened to call the police, a man stops his truck in the middle of the street and walks up to us, threatening us. He’s saying “there’s going to be consequences” as his friend is putting on black gloves and wielding a bat. Next thing you know a third guy shows up ripping down flags and attacks someone with a flag. Someone on the flag side tries to defend him with pepper spray, but someone from Antifa then pepper sprays all of them and also pepper sprays me. All while we’re getting pepper sprayed one guy is hit with a bat. Someone was also tazed as you can hear in my video. When the police show up, people start calling us nazis despite the fact they attacked us for peacefully protesting.

The cafe also featured a picture of a Trump hat, designed in the classic “Make America Great Again” style, but in blue, which reads instead: “Make Racists Afraid Again.”

According to the East Bay Times, approximately a dozen of the pro-Trump protesters left the cafe and showed up at the Temescal farmers market on the 5300 block of Claremont Avenue and confronted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf during her “mobile mayor” gathering.

Schaaf has been accused of obstructing justice for informing her constituents of a raid by officials with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month.

