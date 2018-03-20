‘Speaking Truth’: Kamala Harris Solidifies Rumors of 2020 Run with Book Proposal

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has reportedly shopped a book to a top New York publisher titled, Speaking Truth: Hard Facts and Hope for America’s Future, fueling talk of a potential run for president in 2020.

“Senator Harris has been encouraged by many people over the years to write a second book and is actively considering it,” Lily Adams, communications director for Harris, told the Daily Beast, which acquired a copy of the book proposal.

Most White House aspirants will publish a book and go on a tour before announcing a campaign. The Daily Beast noted that Harris wrote her first book Smart on Crime, in 2009, before successfully running for California attorney general, a position she held until becoming a U.S. Senator in 2016.

According to the proposal, Harris casts herself as a political underdog and details that she won a district attorney race that was deemed “impossible” for her to achieve. She also reportedly says she “can’t count the number of times people have told me that a choice I’d made was political suicide.”

The Daily Beast writes, “‘Speaking Truth’ certainly has all the hallmarks of a pre-campaign-launch book, with personal anecdotes about a humble upbringing, stories about individuals who inspired the California senator, policy prescriptions for the future, and calls for national unity amid a digitally fueled rise of partisanship.”

In February, The Hill reported that Harris is preparing to run for president in 2020. Breitbart News reported, “The first-term U.S. Senator has taken hard-left positions on almost every issue in an attempt to appeal to the Democratic base and to stand out among a crowd of potential contenders.”

Not everyone in her party, and particularly from the deep blue state of California, sees eye-to-eye with her. In February, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown said Harris — with whom he allegedly once had a romantic relationship — cares more about leading the 2020 resistance movement than the so-called “Dreamer,s” after Harris decided to vote against an amnesty compromise bill. Harris’s fellow Democratic Sent. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) voted in favor of the bill.

