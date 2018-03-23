Eric Garcetti Makes ‘Presidential’ Visit to Iowa Ahead of 2020

Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is following in the footsteps of many a presidential candidate with a trip to Iowa in April.

Not-quite-yet 2020 candidate Garcetti will make stops in Des Moines, Altoona, Davenport, and Waterloo over the course of two days, from April 13-14, according to Politico. Activities are scheduled to include a union event, political fundraiser, and local tours.

Politico notes that this trip completes a traditional four-state tour of prospective candidates, and he would be the first ahead of 2020. He hit New Hampshire for an August campaign event, an October DNC meeting in Nevada, and in February promoted his own “Accelerator for America” project in South Carolina.

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters union backs Garcetti’s project and its new training center will be a focus of Garcetti’s trip.

It appears the trip is a bit delayed from Garcetti’s original plan, as noted by Breitbart News in January.

The Los Angeles mayor spent almost a third of 2017 outside of California, according to the Los Angeles Times. It has been five months since he confirmed he would not pursue election as governor of California in 2018. In that announcement, he explained his decision, in part, by stating that his family and the city he was passionate about, were both in Los Angeles.

Garcetti has been a staunch defender of sanctuary city policies and has expressed particular defiance against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

The Los Angeles mayor may, however, face trouble when it comes to his city’s failure to effectively deal with its homeless crisis.

