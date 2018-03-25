‘Gun Control Saves Lives!’ Gavin Newsom Touts Gun Control During March for Life Rally

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the leading Democrat in the California gubernatorial race, touted gun control as he addressed hundreds of protesters in Santa Ana on Saturday.

The protesters had gathered to participate in nationwide “#MarchForLife” protests calling for stricter gun control laws following the tragic school shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school that left 17 dead last month.

“We changed the trajectory of the debate, not just in this state but all across the rest of the country,” Newsom said of Proposition 63, a gun control initiative that requires background checks for ammunition and was approved in 2016. “Gun control saves lives!” Newsom told the crowd.

California has the some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation.

Newsom, who had actively campaigned for the passage of Prop 63, reportedly told those gathered, “Instead of booing, instead of complaining, you decided to step up and step in and we passed Proposition 63. You said, ‘Enough!’ You said, ‘We will be the example.'”

Dozens of large crowds gathered in over a dozen Southern California cities on Saturday. A large march also took place in Washington, D.C.

Many Hollywood liberals chimed in with their support for the march over social media:

I’ll be at #MarchForOurLivesLA tomorrow. Who’s with me? — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) March 24, 2018

I am marching tomorrow for my son. For sanity. For our future. For common sense. #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesLA — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) March 24, 2018

Here are my signs! If you see me come say hi! #marchforourlives #marchforourlivesla pic.twitter.com/thvbdxWERP — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) March 24, 2018

We hear you. We stand with you. We march with you!! #MarchForOurLivesLA #GunControl #EnoughIsEnough #NeverAgain Photo by my 16 year old son – You are changing the world!!! pic.twitter.com/iLTolSQ8hZ — Cullen Douglas (@CullenDoug) March 24, 2018

Mayor Eric Garcetti reportedly said more than 55,000 people participated in the L.A. March.

“That is what we like to call, SUCCESS!” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet. “This truly is the City of Angels. Enjoy the rest of your weekend L.A.!”

Here's a quick recap of today's #MarchForOurLivesLA event: 0 arrests, 3 medical related calls, and 1 reported suspicious package that was later deemed personal property. That is what we like to call, SUCCESS! This truly is the City of Angels. Enjoy the rest of your weekend L.A.! pic.twitter.com/6KdvgkK5FL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 24, 2018

Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak noted :”President Donald Trump had already banned bump stocks and signed expanded background checks and school safety measures into law by the time the marches began.” Pollak also noted that “the marches were backed big leftist organizations, and accompanied by get-out-the-vote efforts.”