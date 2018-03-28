Illegal Alien Convicted of Killing Sacramento Deputies Smirks as He Receives Death Sentence

An illegal alien convicted of killing two Sacramento-area deputies smirked as a California jury sentenced him to death Tuesday—and the deputies’ families grinned back at him.

A Sacramento Superior Court jury ruled that Luis Bracamontes, 37, will receive the death penalty for his role in the the murder of two sheriff’s deputies.

As the verdict was read aloud in court, Bracamontes clapped silently and flashed a grin at his victim’s families.

“I was smiling back at him purposely,” Jeri Oliver, mother of the late Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver, told the Sacramento Bee after the court hearing.

Debbie McMahon, the mother of fallen Placer County Sheriff Detective Michael Davis Jr., said that she also felt it was appropriate “to smile at him for a change.”

The illegal alien from Mexico made headlines in January when he went on a profanity-laced tirade during his trial stating that he had wished he “killed more of the motherf*ckers.”

The defense tried to convince the judge and the jury to give him a lighter sentence, entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity because he was mentally ill and under the influence of drugs when the brutal killings took place.

Bracamontes shot Oliver and Davis on October 24, 2014, as part of a multi-county killing spree.

The convicted cop killer is expected to appear back in court in April for formal sentencing where the judge will issue the verdict and the families would have an opportunity to address Bracamontes as well as the court.