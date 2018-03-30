Amnesty Activists Call OC Supervisor ‘Racist B*tch’ for Opposing CA ‘Sanctuary’ Laws

One of the four Orange County Supervisors who voted this week for the county to join the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s “sanctuary state” laws said she was called a “racist b*tch” by pro-amnesty activists.

Michelle Steel, who is a legal immigrant from South Korea and said she speaks with an accent because English is her third language behind Korean and Japanese, told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that it was the first time in her life that she was actually called a “racist.”

Orange County’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 this week to join the Justice Department’s lawsuit challenging California’s “sanctuary state” laws. Steel said Senate Bill 54, the most prominent “sanctuary state” bill that prevents local officials from honoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests, “poses a real threat to our local communities as it cripples our law enforcement from working with federal authorities to identify dangerous criminals in our communities.”

“We’re going to have more counties joining us,” Steel predicted Wednesday on Fox News. “Altogether, we’re going to fight [against] this bad law.”

Orange County’s monumental vote followed a 4-1 vote last week by Los Alamitos’s city council to pass an ordinance defying California’s SB 54 “sanctuary state” law. Other cities in Orange County like Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Buena Park, and Yorba Linda are likely to have discussions in the coming weeks to defy the state’s “sanctuary” laws. San Diego County and the city of Escondido will also reportedly discuss the matter in April.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration stands in “solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County” who are fighting California’s “illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies.”

“My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California’s illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies,” Trump tweeted. “California’s Sanctuary laws…release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders.”