Independent Autopsy Suggests Police Shot Stephon Clark in Back at Least Six Times

An independent autopsy on Stephon Clark suggests he was shot at least six times in the back by police.

ABC News reports that Clark was shot and killed March 18, when “two officers fired a total of 20 shots at [him].” The officers had received a call “someone breaking car windows in the 7500 block of 29th street” when they crossed paths with Clark.

Sacramento Police say their agency’s helicopter “witnessed Clark break a glass door” before they told officers to approach him. Sacramento Police said, “The officers gave the suspect commands to stop and show his hands…The suspect turned and advanced toward the officers while holding an object which was extended in front of him. The officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them.”

CBS 2 reports that the independent autopsy shows Clark was “shot seven times from behind and died within ten minutes.”

The independent autopsy was performed by Dr. Bennet Omalu.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Omalu’s autopsy “showed that Clark was hit by eight bullets, and all but one entered while his back was turned toward the two officers.”

No weapon was recovered at the scene of the incident, yet Plumas County sheriff’s deputy Ed Obayashi indicates the decision to shoot was “reasonable under the circumstances.”