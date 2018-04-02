WATCH: Gun Battle Erupts, Police Kill Suspect in Barber Shop

San Francisco police have released body cam footage that shows officers exchanging gunfire with an armed suspect, killing him inside a barber shop.

The incident occurred on March 21 and body cam video was released over Easter weekend.

CBS News quotes Capt. Valerie Matthews saying the shootout came after family members called police on 40-year-old Jehad Eid. The family members said Eid had allegedly been “threatening them, flashed a gun and was trying to break into their garage.”

Police arrived at the family’s home, only to find that Eid had “gone to the barber shop.”

Officers met up at shop, questioned a man on the sidewalk, then went inside. A gunfight immediately erupted.

During a break in gunfire someone in the business can be heard yelling, “I got kids here, I got kids here.”

WARNING: Language and Violence

The officer wearing the body cam was shot in the leg and fell to the floor during the shootout.

Members of Eid’s family apologized over the fact that it came down to a shootout. The family said they “regret” that the shootout may be used as fodder for more gun control.

An unidentified uncle broke ranks with family, saying, “[Eid] was a very sweet kid, he did not have to die.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.