Report: Nasim Aghdam’s Brother Warned Police She ‘Might Do Something’

Nasim Aghdam’s brother claims he warned police that his sister “might do something” prior to Tuesday’s YouTube shooting taking place.

The brother’s claim was reported by KGTV, which reports that Aghdam was staying at their grandmother’s ranch but had stopped answering her phone. He then learned that her car was found in Mountain View, and via a Google search he realized Mountain View is close to YouTube headquarters.

At that point Aghdam’s brother became worried.

The brother said, “I Googled ‘Mountain View’ and it was close to YouTube headquarters, and she had a problem with YouTube. So I called that cop again and told him there’s a reason she went all the way from San Diego to there, so she might do something.”

Nasim Aghdam’s family’s house in Menifee, CA. Family says they tried to warn police something might happen. Suspect’s family told them “YouTube ruined her life.” @10News pic.twitter.com/QqmKylxQtU — Anthony Pura (@10NewsPura) April 4, 2018

CNN reports that police spoke with Aghdam in Mountain View in the early morning hours of April 3 and “didn’t notice anything alarming.”

Mountain View police said, “At no point during our roughly 20 minute interaction with her did she mention anything about YouTube, if she was upset with them, or that she had planned to harm herself or others. Throughout our entire interaction with her, she was calm and cooperative.”

On Tuesday, Adgdam went to YouTube headquarters and opened fire with a handgun, injuring three innocents before taking her own life.

California gun control failed to stop Aghdam, who acquired her gun legally and registered it with the state, as per the law.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.