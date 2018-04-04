YouTube Shooter Nasim Aghdam Blamed Company for ‘Suppression’ of Her Videos, Loss of Income

YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam blamed the company for suppressing her videos, claiming YouTube “filtered” her videos “to keep them from getting views,” which resulted in a subsequent loss of income.

Aghdam, who made videos about veganism and animal rights, claimed, “Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!” in a series of rants on her website.

“There is no free speech in real world & you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system,” she declared, adding, “Videos of targeted users are filtered & merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos!”

Aghdam also claimed, “There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!” and uploaded several screenshots showing a decline in her YouTube views and ad revenue.

“My revenue for 300,000 views is $0.10?” complained Aghdam, while she also expressed dissatisfaction with videos becoming age restricted.

“This video got age restricted after new close-minded youtube employees, got control of my farsi youtube channel last year 2016 & began filtering my videos to reduce views & suppress & discaurage (sic) me from making videos,” Aghdam proclaimed.

According to NBC News, “Aghdam’s family told NBC News that she was a longtime YouTube user who felt she had been cheated.”

“YouTube ‘stopped everything and now she has no income,’ her father, Ismail Aghdam, said in a brief phone interview,” the news outlet reported. “He later told a local news outlet that his daughter ‘hated’ the internet-video company.”

Aghdam committed suicide on Tuesday after shooting one man and two women at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California.