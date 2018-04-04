Nasim Aghdam Used Legally Purchased, Registered Handgun in YouTube Attack

Nasim Aghdam used a legally purchased, registered handgun to shoot innocents at YouTube headquarters on Tuesday.

She visited a shooting range on Tuesday, prior to targeting YouTube headquarters.

The Atlanta Voice reports the gun was a Smith & Wesson 9mm which was registered to the Aghdam. And CBS/AP report that police confirm handgun was “legally purchased and owned”

This means Aghdam obtained her gun via a background check then registered it with the state, as required by California law. It also means that background checks and a registration requirement once again proved impotent to stop a determined attacker. Despite these laws, Elliot Roger shot and killed three in San Bernardino on March 23, 2014, Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik shot and killed 14 at a San Bernardino County Building on December 2, 2015, and Albert Wong shot and killed three innocents at the Yountville Veterans Home on March 9, 2018.

Moreover, Breitbart News reports that California gun control goes far beyond background checks and registration requirements. The state has an “assault weapons” ban, a 10-day waiting period of firearm purchases, a requirement that would-be gun purchasers first obtain a firearm safety certificate from the state, and a “good cause” threshold for concealed carry permit issuance.

The state also has the gun confiscation orders that have been pushed as a solution to high profile shootings in the wake the February 14 Parkland school shooting.

Despite such stringent gun control, Aghdam carried a gun onto the YouTube campus, shot and wounded three innocents, then killed herself.

