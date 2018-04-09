Gorka to Conservatives: California Is Not a Lost Cause

Gorka, a former Breitbart News editor, was the keynote speaker at the annual Unite Inland Empire conference, a gathering in the heartland of Southern California’s conservative belt.

The Orange County Register reported:

“I am here to tell you, it’s possible, even in California,” Gorka said to cheers and applause. … “All the rules have been broken. Donald Trump took the rulebook of the elite and shredded it, burned it and then jumped up and down on it.”

“ … (The polls) were all wrong. We can take California back.”

…

Calling Trump “the kryptonite of political correctness,” Gorka said Trump’s supporters – “the flotilla” – must follow the icebreaker’s path before the sea path freezes over again.

That means working to make the November midterm elections as big a victory for Trump and conservatives as 2016 was, said Gorka, who worked as a deputy assistant in the White House from January to August 2017.

“I know as sure as anything that Nov. 8, 2016 is proof that God exists,” he said. “But we cannot let that opportunity slide us by. America won, but we need to win again in the midterms.”