California Governor Jerry Brown Sending 400 National Guard Troops to Border

California Governor Jerry Brown has agreed to put 400 National Guard troops at the U.S. southern border in his state, at the request of President Donald Trump.

Brown did not agree to allow the troops to be involved with immigration enforcement according to the Associated Press.

Last week Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced that President Trump would send National Guard troops to the U.S. southern border. She added that the administration would work with border state governors in this effort. Trump followed with news that he would send 2,000 to 4,000 troops. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders later clarified that this was a starting number.

Border states Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico have already accepted the move.

Texas was quick to welcome the move, announcing that they would send 250 troops to their border. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that some of the troops going to the Texas border will be armed. Approximately 250 are reported as going there.

Arizona recently deployed its first 225 troops to its border. They later added another 113.

New Mexico is sending 250 National Guard troops to its border. Breitbart Texas reported that about 80 of those were expected to start making the journey there this week.

Brown had been quiet about what his plans were with regard to Trump’s announcement until now.

