Tom Steyer Holds Impeachment Town Hall in Oakland

Amidst division among his fellow Democrats over his campaign to see President Donald Trump impeached, billionaire left-wing environmentalist Tom Steyer held a rally attended by approximately 400 anti-Trump activists in Oakland Wednesday night to help garner support for his impeachment efforts.

According to the East Bay Times, Steyer said Trump “is a malignant narcissist who’s deteriorating” while speaking alongside Amy Siskind, an anti-Trump Wall Street executive-turned-blogger, at the Impact Hub, a community center in uptown Oakland. “Today is the best day of the rest of the Trump administration,” Steyer said.

Siskind, who is a liberal self-described “Jewish, gay woman,” used the Holocaust to bash Trump, saying the operation of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under his administration was “very similar to the uprise of Hitler’s gestapo.”

Am I the only Jew disturbed that the media is making it a headline that Bernie won Muslim voters? What is this!?!? — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) March 9, 2016

As a Jew in NY, I am so deeply insulted and disappointed in Bernie Sanders' answer on Israel- vague, unformed and frightening.#DemDebate — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) April 15, 2016

This is a disgrace to Jewish women. Since her dad took office there have been more anti-Semitic attacks than in decades! https://t.co/VeU9eW4xe1 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 2, 2017

So as a Jewish, gay woman, I guess it’s safe to say Roy and Kayla Moore won’t be inviting me over for dinner anytime soon? — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) December 12, 2017

Yom Hashoa, or “Holocaust Remembrance Day” is observed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Steyer also had no qualms about calling out fellow Democrats for not jumping on his impeachment bandwagon.

“They’re saying, ‘Don’t tell the truth because the American people are not equipped to handle it,'” he reportedly said, suggesting Washington, D.C., lawmakers were more focused on “a game between Republicans and Democrats.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is among several Democratic leaders who believe impeachment talk from Steyer and his PAC is more of a distraction than anything else.

Conversely, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who was one of the first Democrats to propose impeachment, has continued the calls for removing the commander in chief from office.

Speaking at the California Democratic Party’s annual convention in San Diego last month, Waters said, “It is time to get ready for impeachment … I cannot wait and I’m counting on special counsel Mueller to connect the dots. … Democrats, I don’t care what the Republicans say. I say impeach 45!”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.