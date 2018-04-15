Code Pink Targets Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein over Syria Raid

Code Pink, the radical left-wing anti-war group famous for disrupting congressional hearings, protested outside the San Francisco homes of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Saturday — even thought those Democrats share their skepticism of President Donald Trump’s attack on Syria.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports:

The anti-war group Code Pink protested Saturday outside the San Francisco homes of Sen. Dianne Feinstein and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in response to the American-led missile strikes on Syria. About half a dozen protesters tied banners to the gate of Feinstein’s Pacific Heights residence, urging her to “stop the bombing!” They also chalked messages on the walkway to her front door, telling the senator to “enforce the constitution” and “end these wars now.” ..

They walked next to Pelosi’s home, also in Pacific Heights, where their message was the same. Later, the demonstrators were joined by several other groups at Market and Powell streets, where they condemned not only the strikes on Syria, but the U.S. support for Israel and a host of other issues.

The protests were somewhat odd, given that both Pelosi and Feinstein have insisted that Trump needed authorization from, or at least consultation with, Congress about the strikes:

.@realDonaldTrump must come to Congress to obtain a new AUMF, present a clear set of objectives, & ultimately hold Putin accountable for the bloodshed he has enabled. https://t.co/Mwdwbs289X pic.twitter.com/9f3AB1SJnX — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 14, 2018

I’m continuing to monitor Syria in the aftermath of yesterday’s missile strikes. Assad must NOT be allowed to gas his citizens, but Congress also must be consulted regarding use of force. My thoughts are with our servicemen and women in harm’s way. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 15, 2018

