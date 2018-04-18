California Professor: Barbara Bush Was ‘Amazing Racist’ Who ‘Raised a War Criminal’

Fresno State University professor Randa Jarrar tweeted on Tuesday that former First Lady Barbara Bush “was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal.”

She added: “Fuck outta here with your nice words.”

Mrs. Bush passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92 after struggling with illness. She was praised in tributes by leaders from across the political spectrum.

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

Jarrar, whose tweets are protected, teaches in the English department at Fresno State, and taunted her critics by boasting: “I will never be fired.”

According to the Fresno Bee, Jarrar described herself on Twitter as “an Arab-American and a Muslim-American woman” and added that “she is a tenured professor and makes $100,000 a year.”

In her faculty bio at Fresno State, she is pictured posing with a kaffiyeh, a scarf often used to express solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against Israel.

She reportedly tweeted Tuesday: “If you’d like to know what it’s like to be an Arab American Muslim American woman with some clout online expressing an opinion, look at the racists going crazy in my mentions right now.”

Last year, an adjunct professor at Fresno State was placed on leave after tweeting that “Trump must hang.”

According to her bio, Jarrar grew up in Kuwait and moved to the U.S. after the Gulf War.

In that war, Mrs. Bush’s husband, President George H. W. Bush, launched a massive military operation to liberate Kuwait from Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Update: Jarrar’s account says she is “Currently on leave from Fresno State.”

