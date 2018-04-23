Community Activists Fight to Close Gun Shows at Del Mar Fair Grounds

Gun control activists are fighting to end Del Mar gun shows by claiming such shows are not “healthy” for the area’s community.

Individuals rallying beneath the gun control hashtag “never again” and auspices of NeverAgainCA are specifically targeting the Crossroads of the West Gun Show.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that a push to end the gun show repeatedly comes after a high profile public attack. Such a push occurred after the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School attack and most recently after the February 14, 2018, attack on Mary Douglas Stoneman High School.

The problem with linking gun shows with such attacks is that gun shows had nothing to do with the attacks.

Nevertheless, the Union-Tribune reports that “Never Again members say shows like the one at Del Mar promote the gun culture and provide easy access to assault-style rifles and weapons of all types.” This claim is problematic too, as California has laws against private gun sales. Thus, whether a gun is purchased at retail or at a gun show, the buyer has to go through a background check and a 10-day waiting period before taking possession of the firearm.

Assemblyman Todd Garcia (D-Del Mar) sides with the Never Again activists and believes there is still room for more gun control in California. He said, “Even though California has some of the strongest gun safety legislation in the country, there’s more that we can do…there’s more that we must do.”

Never Again members plan to attend this week’s city council meeting to call for an end to the Crossroads of the West Gun Show but “firearms” are not on the council’s agenda for this week.

