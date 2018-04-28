California Company Selling $135 Vodka Made from San Francisco Fog

A California liquor company has turned to new technology to produce vodka made from the Bay Area’s notorious fog.

The brand Hangar 1 is now selling bottled $134 vodka made from the San Francisco fog, according to MarketWatch, that features “fog-catching” technology which transforms the fog into fresh water.

“To make our 2018 limited release of FOG POINT, we installed our very own fog catchers around the San Francisco Bay Area to turn fog into fresh water, before blending with vodka distilled from Napa’s Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier wine,” Hangar 1 explains.

“This revolutionary experiment yields an extraordinarily crisp and pure sipping vodka with elegant hints of pear, citrus, and honeysuckle,” the description of the vodka reads.

Between the fog technology and the limited edition of only 5,000 bottles being sold, the price tag on the vodka has jumped to four times what the average bottle of vodka costs a U.S. consumer.