President Trump Taunts Jerry Brown in Michigan Speech: ‘Moonbeam!’

Trump told the crowd that he is building the border wall, over Governor Brown’s objections:

Are you watching that mess that’s going on right now with the caravan coming up? Are you watching this? And our laws are so weak, they’re so pathetic — given to us by Democrats — they’re so pathetic, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer —

(Boos)

And let me tell you, we’ve gotten Mexico to work with us on stopping a lot of what’s pouring in, but we have the worst laws anywhere in the world. We don’t have borders. We’re gonna build the wall, we’re getting it — we’ve already started, I don’t know if you’ve seen —

(Cheers)

You know, its’s funny, — so, San Diego, they’re being just overrun — great place, but they’re being overrun by people pouring [in]. So they’re begging us for a wall. So we have the money, it’s all funded in San Diego. And those people really want it. And I said, “Let’s not do it there. Let’s let them put pressure on Governor Jerry Brown.” Moonbeam! Moonbeam!

(Cheers)

So we started the wall, and it’s being built in San Diego — beautiful job, they’re doing a great job. And I said, you know, “We stop that wall, all the people in San Diego are gonna put a lot of pressure.” And I said, “Well, let’s see about that.” So I said, “How much would it cost to stop the wall?” “Sir, it’ll cost seven million in extras.” I can’t pay the extras. I hate extras.

(Laughter)

So we’re building the wall. But San Diego, San Diego wants the wall, it’s going up, and honestly, seriously, they would have put a lot of pressure in California. If you look at what’s going on with sanctuary cities now — all over California, especially —

(Boos)

California, the home of sanctuary cities, the home of sanctuary cities — but do you see what’s going on? Where areas, big areas — they don’t want sanctuary cities. They want to be safe. They don’t want ’em.