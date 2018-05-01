Jerry Brown: Mike Pence Bigger ‘Problem’ than Migrant Caravan

California Governor Jerry Brown (D) said on Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence is a bigger problem than illegal immigrants in the migrant caravan who are seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I think Pence is a problem for the whole country,” Brown snapped when asked if he wanted to comment about Pence’s remarks about the migrant caravan.

Brown made his comments while announcing that California and 17 other states were suing the Trump administration over the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to roll back vehicle emissions standards.

On Monday, Pence visited the border and said migrants in the caravan were victims being exploited by open-borders advocates.

“As President Trump said on Saturday night, this situation is a direct result of our weak immigration laws and our porous border,” Pence said. “This caravan, like those who have gone before, is also rightly understood as a deliberate attempt to undermine the laws of this country and the sovereignty of the United States.”

Pence added that “every American should understand these people are victims” and “they’re being exploited by open-border political activists and an agenda-driven media.”

“And in far too many cases, on this day and every day that’s preceded it, men and women and children, like those gathered at our border today, are exploited by human smugglers and criminal and drug cartels who seize of their hardship and difficulty to undermine our laws and to profit for themselves,” he added.

When asked if California is “at war” with the federal government after filing its 32nd lawsuit against the Trump administration, Brown, who said in March accused the Trump administration of going to war against California by suing the state over its sanctuary laws, said, “the conflict is sharpening.”

Brown said California is doing what it can to stop Trump the “juggernaut” who Brown said is “running a one-man demolition derby on science” and wants to do “profoundly dangerous” things.