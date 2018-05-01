WATCH: Pelicans Crash Pepperdine University Graduation Ceremony

A pair of pesky pelicans crashed Pepperdine University’s graduation ceremony Saturday in Malibu, California, making their presence known to the crowd sitting outside for the event.

A video taken by Grant Dillion captured the moment the two large birds swooped into the crowd and tried to join the school commencement exercises.

“When your university is located next to the Pacific Ocean, at some point pelicans are bound to crash your graduation,” Dillon wrote in the caption of the Youtube video posted Saturday.

Dillion’s video has gone viral, gaining more than 150,000 views as of Tuesday evening.

One of the birds attempted to take a seat next to family members and other guests watching the ceremony, but the animals quickly realized they were not welcome when the attendees shooed the birds off the field.

The birds, not taking the gestures from the crowd too well, nipped the hands of the people trying to usher them away from the field.

The pelicans eventually took the hint, waddling away from the red carpet ceremony to another tract of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean while the ceremony continued without a hitch.