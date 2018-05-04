George Soros Backs ‘Progressive’ Candidate for District Attorney in San Diego

Left-wing billionaire George Soros is wading into the race for district attorney (DA) in San Diego, surprising local observers but continuing a growing national trend.

Local ABC affiliate 10 News KGTV reported Thursday evening:

A political kingmaker is using his fortune to shake up the San Diego race for District Attorney. The first television ads are hitting airwaves now, little more than a month before the election. The element of surprise surrounds the tone of an ad paid for by billionaire George Soros. He’s known for backing progressive candidates and shaking up elections, usually with controversial ads. The ad lays out Geneviéve Jones Wright’s qualifications to be San Diego County’s next District Attorney. It does not attack her opponent Summer Stephan, which is what most politicos expected.

Soros is targeting DA races across the country, partly as a result of the left’s push to change policing and prosecution as the result of the Black Lives Matter movement, but also because the prosecutorial powers of the DA can be used to target Republican incumbents.

In Missouri, for example, Soros-backed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner initiated the prosecution of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who now faces potential impeachment.

The mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, is the only Republican mayor of a major American city.

