Republican Gubernatorial Showdown Reveals Popularity of Opposing CA Sanctuary State Laws

Republican candidates battling it out in the race to become California’s next governor may have provided insight at their spring convention into the enthusiasm among California Republicans for opposing “sanctuary” laws.

Opposition to California laws that protect illegal aliens. “sanctuary” laws, brought out vibrant energy from the crowds as Republican gubernatorial candidates John Cox and Travis Allen both espoused support for ending the new law. Cox went so far as to say it was the issue he would make a priority on his first day in office.

During a convention session ahead of the forum, Allen promised to undo the sanctuary state law and, according to a Sacramento Bee blog tweet, the promise provoked “Lots of cheers and high-fives.”

Lots of cheers and high-fives for @JoinTravisAllen as he promises #CAGOP2018 session that, as governor, he will undo “sanctuary state” law. Much more than gas tax repeal, that seems to be the issue getting delegates excited this weekend. — Alexei Koseff (@CapitolAlert) May 5, 2018

“Sanctuary” laws generally seek to protect foreign nationals illegally present in the U.S. from federal immigration laws, often prohibiting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal law enforcement officials. Federal officials have stressed the danger of moves that seek to prevent federal officials from apprehending illegal aliens from state and local detention facilities. Apprehensions in neighborhoods and public spaces can result in greater danger for law enforcement, those apprehended, and the public.

Tangible opposition to California’s sanctuary state laws has grown rapidly in recent weeks, with one city after another dropping like dominos after the city council members of Los Alamitos voted in March to reject SB54 and file an amicus brief to join the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against three of California’s sanctuary laws.

As Breitbart’s Joel Pollak previously reported, “The lawsuit seeks to invalidate three state laws — the Immigrant Worker Protection Act (HB 450), the Inspection and Review of Facilities Housing Federal Detainees law (AB 103); and the California Values Act (SB 54) — under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution”

Orange County’s board of supervisors followed the Orange County city’s example and voted unanimously to join the DOJ lawsuit as well. Fifteen more cities joined the lawsuit by mid-April.

Gov. Brown took to a stage at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on April 17, blasting “low-life politicians” for the rising opposition to his state’s sanctuary laws.

San Diego County’s board of supervisors voted shortly thereafter to join the lawsuit and just days ago Tuolumne County became the third county to join in opposing the sanctuary law and comply with federal immigration law. Tuolumne’s board of supervisors voted unanimously on the issue.

