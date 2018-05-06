California Republican Party Kicks Neo-Nazi out of Convention

The California Republican Party ejected Patrick Little from its convention in San Diego on Saturday, as the antisemitic candidate for U.S. Senate tried to register for the gathering.

The Orange County Register reported (link in original):

A GOP Senate candidate who glorifies Adolph Hitler and advocates limiting the number of Jews in government was bounced from the California Republican Party’s convention in San Diego on Saturday, May 5, removed by security while he was kicking and dragging an Israeli flag. Republican officials have denounced Patrick Little’s views, condemning his anti-Semitism and noting that Little isn’t active in the state party. “It’s appalling,” GOP state party Chairman Jim Brulte said Friday. “We denounced him as harshly as we could.” … Following the incident, Little posted a video to his campaign website from outside the convention, in which he spat and stood on the Israeli flag.

Little, 33, made mainstream media headlines last week when he appeared to place second to incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in a SurveyUSA poll, ahead of progressive favorite State Sen. Kevin de Léon (D-Los Angeles).

However, California Republicans immediately denounced him, as The Hill reported:

The California Republican Party has denounced a Republican Senate candidate who has denied the Holocaust happened and called for a country “free from Jews.” … “Mr. Little has never been an active member of our party. I do not know Mr. Little and I am not familiar with his positions,” Matt Fleming, communications director for the California Republican Party, told Newsweek. “But in the strongest terms possible, we condemn anti-Semitism and any other form of religious bigotry, just as we do with racism, sexism or anything else that can be construed as a hateful point of view.”

Little posted a video from outside the convention after being ejected, filmed as he stood on an Israeli flag: “They just had me expelled from the building because I won’t serve Israel,” he said.

Another recent poll by the University of California Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies showed that Republican James Bradley was in second.

