Communist Antifa Members Burn Effigy of President Trump

Members of the Los Angeles cell of the Red Guards, an “Antifa” group, hung an effigy of President Donald Trump during their May Day celebrations and protests in Boyle Heights last week, and called for a violent revolution against the “capitalist state.”

The news was first reported by Far Left Watch and was picked up by other news outlets, including the Drudge Report and PJ Media.

Our recent reporting on the violent LA #Antifa group, RGLA, made it to Drudge. H/T to @NiceDeb and @PJMedia_com for expanding on our work and getting the story moving. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/6hWRIGx19x — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) May 4, 2018

According to pictures from one source, some of the protesters set fire to the Trump effigy.

“We must carry out military actions against the enemies of the people!” the Red Guard wrote in a published speech about the protests they held on May 1 to their blog. “We must steel ourselves in the fire of class struggle everywhere it is in its sharpest stages – such as production and housing.”

They added, “Police presence was astonishing with dozens of cruisers on the streets surrounding the march-bloc, helicopters overhead and California Highway Patrol blocking freeway offramps. Pigs in riot gear and in formation were salivating for a confrontation, but remained still and confused like stupid dogs.”

May Day protests were reportedly observed and attended by hundreds of thousands of leftists throughout the world to advocate for social justice causes, celebrate communism, and call for a “living wage,” among other things. The day is also referred to as “International Workers’ Day.”

In their speech, the group also spoke about its commitment to standing in solidarity with the principally Maoist collectives who are working towards the creation of a Maoist party.

Activists also called for “military actions” against non-communists, whom they referred to as enemies, and outlined their task clearly: “[O]nly through revolutionary violence can the masses create real political power!”

Protests in France, Turkey, and Puerto Rico reportedly turned violent, while protesterss in the United States called for violence.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo: file