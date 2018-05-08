John Sununu: Kimberlin Brown Pelzer Can Set Example of Conservative Victory

Former New Hampshire governor John Sununu told Breitbart News Tonight on Monday evening that Kimberlin Brown Pelzer, a Hollywood actress who is running for Congress in the 36th congressional district, has a chance to unseat a Democrat incumbent and lead the way for fellow conservatives.

“She’s a smart lady, she’s a personable lady, she’s a conservative lady,” Sununu said, noting Pelzer’s command of the issues and her formidable success both in business and on television as a recurring soap opera character in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

The former chief of staff for George H.W. Bush, and ubiquitous media surrogate for Republican presidential candidates, saw Pelzer’s potential as a source of inspiration for conservatives.

“I think there’s an opportunity here that her race could be an example of how converatives can come back and take hold of some of the districts in California and try and rebuild a network of conservatism to start holding the line against the insanity of the left in taking this great state of California and turning it into a left-wing encampment,” Sununu added.

The 36th congressional district includes the Palm Springs area and much of Riverside County. It is currently represented by third-term Democrat Raul Ruiz, whom Pelzer has described as a foot soldier for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Sununu, who used to own a home in the district, recently campaigned for Pelzer in the state. He told Breitbart News Tonight that he is confident that conservatives can regroup — and that they must, given some of the onerous laws and regulations that Democrats have been able to pass because Republican opposition has been so weak in recent years.

He cautioned that the party needed to unite, and that internecine struggles were a luxury enjoyed by large majority parties, not small opposition parties trying to rebound.

