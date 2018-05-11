One in Custody, One Hospitalized After Man with Rifle Enters California High School Campus

One person is in custody and one hospitalized after a man with a rifle entered Highland High School campus in Palmdale, California, Friday morning.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reports that the LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed “a man on campus with a gun at Highland High School in Palmdale.” It reports that a teacher texted about a possible shooter in the library.

Authorities also confirmed that one suspect is in custody:

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

NBC 4 reports that Los Angeles County Fire personnel confirmed one person hospitalized following the incident, but the condition of the individual was not reported.

On October 14, 2017, Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed Democrat-sponsored AB 424 into law. That bill guaranteed that law-abiding teachers could not be armed to shoot back if under attack at school.

