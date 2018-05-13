VIDEO: College Students Say Trump Should Not Receive Nobel Prize, Yet Can’t Explain Why Obama Won the Prize

Students at the University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) said that President Trump should not receive a Nobel Peace Prize, but could not explain why former President Barack Obama received the same honor in 2009.

Cabot Phillips of the conservative news site Campus Reform interviewed a few students on UCSC’s campus and found that although some could not explain why Obama received a Nobel Prize so early in his presidency, they had no reservations about explaining why Trump should not receive the award.

“That’s a joke,” one student said of the possibility of Trump receiving the award, according to a video of the interview. “What has he done for peace?”

“I feel like he just thinks that he deserves many awards and that’s just stupid,” another student remarked.

When Phillips asked if they thought Obama should receive the award, students said yes but struggled to articulate why they thought the former president should have received the award.

“Was it for the push on education or Obamacare?” one student guessed.

“I don’t know; I’m not even sure what he did to get the award,” another student said.

Trump tweeted Thursday that he would be meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un at a historic summit in Singapore on June 12.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

The president announced the summit hours after three American prisoners were released from captivity in Pyongyang, North Korea, to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.