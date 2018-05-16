Gavin Newsom: Trump Like ‘Nazis’ for Calling MS-13 Illegals ‘Animals,’ Could Cause ‘Genocides’

California Lieutenant Governor and gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is like a slave owner and Nazi for referring to MS-13 illegal immigrant gangsters as “animals.” He also added that Trump’s “hateful rhetoric” can lead to “hate crimes” and “genocides”

“Today the President of the United States referred to immigrants as ‘animals,’” Newsom tweeted, distorting Trump’s words based on a 41-second clip. “Intentionally dehumanizing an entire group of people is something that slave owners and nazis did. It’s the kind of hateful rhetoric that leads to hate crimes and genocides.”

At a White House roundtable discussion with California elected officials and law enforcement officials opposed to the state’s sanctuary laws, Trump was referring to illegal immigrants, specifically MS-13 gang members that his administration has been deporting, when he was responding to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ frustrations over not being able to report certain MS-13 gang members to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if they did not meet certain thresholds.

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in, we’re stopping a lot of them, but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are,” Trump responded. “These aren’t people. These are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a rate that’s never happened before.”

Trump made similar remarks about MS-13 gang members last year on Long Island.

“They kidnap. They extort. They rape and they rob,” Trump said then. “They stomp on their victims. They beat them with clubs, they slash them with machetes, and they stab them with knives. They have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful quiet neighborhoods into bloodstained killing fields. They’re animals.”