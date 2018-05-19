Hackers Stream Gay Porn During House Race Debate Between Dem, Green Party Rivals

Hackers reportedly streamed a gay pornography video during an online House race debate for California’s 1st District Congressional seat.

“The organization Independent Like the North State presented the forum, which was open to the seven candidates vying for incumbent Doug LaMalfa’s seat. Only two candidates, Lewis Elbinger, Green Party candidate from Mount Shasta, and David Peterson, Democrat from Grass Valley, were present,” reports KRCRTV.

The debate, which was hacked with video of two men engaged in sexual acts shortly after 8:00 pm PST on Thursday, was streamed both online and broadcasted on radio station KFOI 90.9 FM.

Amid the hack, Moderator Chris Verrill was heard saying, “Looks like we got hacked again, we’ll try to fix this.”

The feed was then promptly shut down.

In a statement to KRCR, Verrill expressed his frustration with how the debate turned out.

“We had a community forum, and while it’s disappointing people did not respect us, or the candidates, or more importantly the democratic process, or the community, that’s part of the way democracy works,” the moderator fumed.

“Our mission is to bring republicans and democrats together with civility, trust and openness,” Verrill added.

Organizers hope to reschedule the debate for a later date.