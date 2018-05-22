Judge Slaps Michael Avenatti Law Firm with $10M Bankruptcy Judgment

Nearly $1.3 million of that was for payroll taxes that his law firm withheld from employees but did not turn over to the government.

At the hearing, Judge Bauer called the judgment “appropriate.”

The U.S. government will now file a motion to begin the collection process, according to Assistant U.S. Atty. Najah Shariff.

Avenatti told the Los Angeles Times that questions in relation to the missed payment are “irrelevant.”

“Sensational reporting at its finest. No judgment against me was issued nor do I owe any taxes,” he said.

A lawsuit filed last week in the Superior Court in Los Angeles alleged Avenatti is late to pay $2 million to Frank, who he owes a total $4.85 million.