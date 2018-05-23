Stormy Daniels Lawyer to Breitbart News: ‘You Deserve to Be Told the Truth’

LOS ANGELES, California — Porn star Stormy Daniels received the key to the city of West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon, as her controversial attorney, Michael Avenatti, looked on.

Avenatti spoke to Breitbart News outside the event, which drew a large crowd outside the Chi Chi LaRue gay sex shop on the corner of Santa Monica and San Vicente in the hub of the city’s gay community.

Asked whether he had a message for Trump supporters, Avenatti said: “Well, I think that regardless of whether you’re on the right, the left, or in the middle, regardless of your position, you should care about the truth. You should care about cover-ups, and you deserve to be told the truth by your elected officials. Period.

“It doesn’t matter,” he continued, “you could be as far right as can be, but you still deserve honesty, you deserve the truth from your elected leaders, and people shouldn’t be lying to you.”

The City of West Hollywood honored Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, by declaring Wednesday, May 23 “Stormy Daniels Day.” Mayor John Duran compared her to Lady Godiva, and praised her for her role in leading the opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Most of the crowd was friendly to Daniels, though one local complained about the ceremony and claimed that West Hollywood had a poor record in disciplining sexual harassment complaints.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, West Hollywood banned Donald Trump from holding events in the city.

Drag queen Sham Ibrahim, who brought a “Stormy for President” sign, told Breitbart News, “Stormy is more important than a Kardashian, or Taylor Swift, or anybody right now.”

She added that she was an avid reader of Breitbart News.

Avenatti evaded questions about a recent $10 million federal bankruptcy judgment against his law firm, which included a claim of unpaid back taxes.

He also locked his Twitter account on Wednesday, prompting criticism from reporters.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named to Forward’s 50 “most influential” Jews in 2017. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.