California Mayor Proposes $1,000 for People Considered ‘Most Likely to Shoot Somebody’

Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs (D) is proposing $1,000 for people considered “most likely to shoot somebody.”

Fox & Friends reports that Tubbs’ plan would offer potential shooters “18 months of counseling” and the money if they avoid getting into trouble.

The Los Angeles Times reports that financial incentives for potential shooters is part of a “program … called Advance Peace.” It is being advertised as a way to reach shooters before they act on their proclivities, using the money and the counseling to lure them away from violence.

Tubbs said, “Let me be clear, Advance Peace is not a get out of jail free card. Participating in this program doesn’t erase the past, but it does help these young men learn how to make better choices for their own and our community’s collective future.”

The Advance Peace program is being pushed along with a $500-a-month guaranteed basic income for “a select group of residents.”

Twitter users were quick to respond to Tubbs’ plan, with Lori Hendry asking, “How about threaten [would-be shooters] with the death penalty. That would be cheaper and more appropriate.”

Tubbs responded by tweeting, “We already do that, it’s called the status quo. It’s not working.” He then went on to talk about the counseling program he envisions for would-be shooters.

California reinstated the death penalty in 1978. A July 16, 2014, Times report shows the state executed 13 individuals over the next 36 years.

