WATCH: Fast Food Robbery Suspect Shot Twice by Customer in Drive-Thru

A fast food robbery suspect in Santa Ana, California, was shot twice by an unidentified customer who was inside a car at the restaurant’s drive-thru.

CBS Los Angeles reports the masked suspect walked into the Cozy Corner Drive In around 12:43 a.m. Saturday morning. He approached the front counter, handed the cashier a bag, and demanded money from the cash register. Police said he was holding a “black revolver.”

As he grabbed the bag of money and turned to leave, shots rang out from the drive-thru window, striking the robbery suspect twice and knocking him to the ground. He was able to scramble out of the building and cross the street, where he was apprehended by police.

The robbery suspect was bleeding “from the upper body” when police came upon him and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The car from which the shots were fired fled the scene before police arrived, so details about the shooter are unknown.

