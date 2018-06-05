Pelosi to Headline Fundraisers with Obama, Jerry Brown Weeks After CA Primary

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is scheduled to headline high-dollar Golden State fundraisers with former President Barack Obama and California Governor Jerry Brown just weeks after Tuesday’s primary, which could see Democrats get shut out in key Southern California House races that Pelosi needs to regain her Speakership.

On June 18, Pelosi and Brown will headline a Beverly Hills fundraiser hosted by Jeffrey Katzenberg. According to the Los Angeles Times, tickets to the event will cost $25,000 while event co-chairs must donate $250,000.

Pelosi will also headline a Bay Area fundraiser (Atherton) with Obama on June 29, according to a Politico report, which noted that top “Pelosi 250” donors will donate $237,300 per couple. The cheapest ticket to the event is reportedly $10,000. Proceeds from the event will reportedly benefit the Pelosi-aligned House Majority PAC.

As Pelosi looks to ramp up fundraising to help her party regain the House, prominent Democrats have expressed concerns in recent weeks about whether the so-called blue wave that the left once took for granted will happen in November.

California Lieutenant Governor and gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom said last week that he has not seen any evidence of a “big blue wave,” and former President Bill Clinton acknowledged that while a blue wave had been building, it is “impossible to tell now” if one will materialize in November.