Trump Tweets California Endorsements: John Cox, Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes

President Donald Trump tweeted several endorsements Tuesday morning for the California primary, including Republican businessman John Cox for governor.

In High Tax, High Crime California, be sure to get out and vote for Republican John Cox for Governor. He will make a BIG difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Get the vote out in California today for Rep. Kevin McCarthy and all of the great GOP candidates for Congress. Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Vote for Congressman Devin Nunes, a true American Patriot the likes of which we rarely see in our modern day world….he truly loves our country and deserves everyone’s support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

If John Cox — or Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach), the choice of many California conservatives — finishes second in the race for governor (behind presumptive first-place finisher, Democrat Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom), then Republicans will have a candidate at the top of the ticket on the November ballot.

Under California’s “top two” or “jungle” primary, only the top finishers in each primary race advance — regardless of party.

McCarthy and Nunes are not considered vulnerable in the primary, but Democrats are targeting Nunes in his congressional district in an effort to derail congressional investigations into the “unmasking” of American citizens under surveillance by the Trump administration, and the FBI’s use of an informant in the Trump campaign.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, and will close at 8:00 p.m. More than two-thirds of ballots are typically submitted by mail.

