California Primary: George Soros Comes up Empty in D.A. Races

Left-wing billionaire George Soros suffered a series of political losses in the California primary on Tuesday, as three of the four district attorney candidates he backed lost, and the other was forced into a runoff election.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday:

In Sacramento County, Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert, a prominent conservative voice in statewide politics, declared victory with 64% of the vote. Her Soros-backed challenger has yet to concede. In San Diego County, incumbent Summer Stephan won nearly two-thirds of the vote, according to the county elections office. In Alameda County, longtime Dist. Atty. Nancy O’Malley looked to have comfortably avoided a runoff with 60% of the vote. Early returns in Contra Costa County, the only race where Soros backed an incumbent, showed Dist. Atty. Diana Becton with 49.6%. A candidate must win more than 50% to avoid a runoff in the November general election. It’s unclear how many ballots remained to be counted.

If the results become official, it would mark the consortium’s most significant loss in district attorney races. … In California, [Soros] spent more than $2.7 million. The money from Soros and others helped challengers match or surpass the millions of dollars — mostly from police, prosecutors and local business groups — flowing to incumbents unaccustomed to such organized liberal opposition.

As Breitbart News noted last week, Soros and allied donors have been spending heavily on district attorney races across the country, for three reasons: one, to implement the anti-law enforcement agenda of Black Lives Matter; two, to threaten Republican officials with investigation; and three, to build voting infrastructure for future elections.

As far as is publicly known, the Los Angeles Times reported last month, Soros has been spending money on at least 21 district attorney races across the country. He may be involved in other races through “dark money” contributions to like-minded non-profit organizations that are involved in more limited advocacy and “education” roles.

