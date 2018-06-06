California Primary: Democrats Suppressed Their Own Vote in Los Angeles

Democrats are fuming about the more than 118,000 voters who were left off the rolls in Los Angeles in Tuesday’s California primary. However, they have no one but themselves to blame.

Local government in Los Angeles is dominated by Democrats. In this case, the responsible official, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan was appointed unanimously by the Democrat-heavy L.A. County Board of Supervisors in 2008.

Thousands who came to the polls Tuesday were asked to cast provisional ballots. It is not known how many simply left without voting.

One of those who cast a provisional ballot was actor Henry Winkler, a.k.a “The Fonz”:

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Some Angelenos needed a bit of reassurance that their votes would be counted in Tuesday’s primary election after 118,522 voters’ names were accidentally left off rosters due to a printing error, according to L.A. County Registrar Dean C. Logan. About 2.3% of L.A. County’s 5.1 million registered voters and 35% of the county’s 4,357 precincts were affected by the error, according to figures provided by the registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office, which was still trying to determine the reason for the printing error. Voters whose names are missing are being encouraged to file provisional ballots, which are verified by vote counters later. “We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused,” Logan said in a statement. “Voters should be assured their vote will be counted.”

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who finished third in Tuesday’s gubernatorial race, called for polls to remain open until Friday so that all who wished to vote could do so. However, even if he were theoretically to obtain all of the missing votes, it would not be enough to make up his margin behind second-place finisher Republican John Cox.

In the infamous 2000 recount, Democratic officials in Palm Beach County, Florida, were responsible for ballot flaws that led to Vice President Al Gore losing the state, and the election, to then-Texas Governor George W. Bush.

