Hero Pit Bull Saves Family from Fire, Pulls Baby Out by Diaper

A California mother is hailing her pit bull as a “hero” after the dog rescued the family from a fire that broke out at their home.

Nana Chaichanhda told KTXL in an interview published Sunday that the eight-month-old pit bull, Sasha, banged on the back door to alert the family to the flames engulfing a fourplex in Stockton.

“I open it, and she runs in and starts barking at me like crazy, and I was like, ‘OK, this is weird. This is not like her,'” Chaichanhda said.

While Chaichanhda discovered her neighbor’s building had been on fire, the dog bolted past her into a bedroom where her seven-month-old daughter, Masailah, lay on the bed.

By the time Chaichanhda noticed, Sasha had already sprung into action to save the infant.

“I ran into the room, and I see Sasha,” Chaichanhda told KCRA. “She has my baby by the diaper, just dragging her off the bed – trying to get her to safety.”

At Stockton family is crediting their eight-month-old pitbull Sasha with saving them by waking them up and grabbing the baby by the diaper when their house caught on fire pic.twitter.com/he5QI4Xum6 — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) June 8, 2018

The family escaped from the building unscathed, but the fire’s damage caused their home to be uninhabitable.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to rebuild their lives and offset the damage caused by the fire. As of Sunday afternoon, the family has raised $825.

The Stockton Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.