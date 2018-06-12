Republican John Cox: Trump Is Coming to Campaign for Me in California

Republican businessman John Cox, who stunned the political world last week by placing second in the California primary and securing a spot on the November ballot, said Monday that President Donald Trump will campaign for him in California.
The Los Angeles Times reports:
Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox said Monday that President Trump would travel to California to campaign for him in his bid to defeat Democrat Gavin Newsom in the November general election.
“Gavin Newsom is going to make this race all about President Trump. Well, you know what, I welcome it,” Cox told GOP supporters at a hotel in San Diego. “President Trump is going to come here and campaign for me and for you!”
“We’ve been talking to the White House and they’ve expressed interest in coming out,” Cox spokesman Matt Shupe said. “There’s no set date.”
Trump congratulated Cox last week, insisting that he had a chance to win:
Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018
Cox’s Democratic opponent, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, trolled Trump last week, daring him to campaign for Cox in California:
Please come campaign for him as much as possible. https://t.co/82iQN3shg6
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 6, 2018
Though Newsom would welcome Trump’s presence as a boost to his already-wide lead in the gubernatorial race, the president also might boost Republican turnout for candidates in contested congressional districts.
