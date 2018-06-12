Republican John Cox: Trump Is Coming to Campaign for Me in California

“We’ve been talking to the White House and they’ve expressed interest in coming out,” Cox spokesman Matt Shupe said. “There’s no set date.”

Trump congratulated Cox last week, insisting that he had a chance to win:

Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Cox’s Democratic opponent, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, trolled Trump last week, daring him to campaign for Cox in California:

Please come campaign for him as much as possible. https://t.co/82iQN3shg6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 6, 2018

Though Newsom would welcome Trump’s presence as a boost to his already-wide lead in the gubernatorial race, the president also might boost Republican turnout for candidates in contested congressional districts.

