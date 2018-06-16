Ivanka Trump to Fundraise in California with Kevin McCarthy

First Daughter Ivanka Trump will attend several fundraisers with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in California next week to help protect the House against Democrats who are seeking to regain control of it in November’s general election.

According to an invitation obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Trump will headline an event in Fresno and Los Angeles on Monday.

Proceeds from the fundraisers will reportedly go to a political action committee (PAC) led by McCarthy and Vice President Mike Pence called Protect the House that seeks to maintain the GOP’s control of Congress.

“At the request of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ivanka Trump will be headlining a June 18 Protect the House fundraiser with the Leader in California,” a statement acquired by Politico read. “Ivanka developed a strong relationship with Leader McCarthy during their efforts to Pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and its Child Tax Credit provisions. They also worked closely on Seta/Fosta legislation to combat online sex trafficking.”

California is one state where Republican members of Congress are most vulnerable and the targets of Democrat-led efforts to change the tides to blue from red in Washington, D.C. The Central Valley has also become a target with Hollywood names like Rosie O’Donnell and Barbara Streisand backing Republican Rep. Devin Nunes’s (R-CA) little-known Democratic opponent Andrew Janz. Democrats have focused particularly closely on targeting four Republican seats in California’s Orange County, formerly the “Most Republican County in America” before the “OC” voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential elections. In April, McCarthy and the Protect the House PAC were hosted for a brunch at the Malibu home of Eva and Marc Stern. Tickets cost $10,000 per person. According to the Los Angeles Times, the hosts of the Fresno event are Richard and Karen Spencer of Spencer Enterprises, John Harris of Harris Farms, and Dan Gerawan of Gerawan Farming. They reportedly “previously donated to the unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign of Antonio Villaraigosa, who courted conservative voters and the agriculture industry in the Central Valley.” Democrat Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the frontrunner for governor, will face off against Republican businessman John Cox in the November general election