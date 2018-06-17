Elon Musk: ‘I Am a Socialist’

Mark Brake / Getty

Tesla CEO and PayPal billionaire Elon Musk surprised many Friday when he declared on Twitter that he is a socialist. Conservative critics, however, may well have agreed, given his companies’ reliance on the state.

Musk tweeted his declaration Friday after first tweeting that socialists have no sense of humor:

When challenged to define his own ideology, however, Musk said he was a “socialist”:

He then expanded on that declaration, adding a joke:

Musk then responded to the latter tweet by declaring:

Left-wing critics on Twitter weren’t having it:

Conservatives have often criticized Musk in the past for relying heavily on government for his companies’ success. Tesla, for example, has consistently lost money — except where it has been able to sell carbon emissions permits provided by the State of California. It also received a loan from the federal government during the bailout era in 2009.

Last week, Musks’s Boring Company won a bid with another government, the City of Chicago, to build a “hyperloop” train from downtown to O’Hare International Airport.

However, poor production at Tesla, and recent reports of technical problems — such as the car of actress Mary McCormack’s husband allegedly shooting flames in traffic — have hurt the company, and put Musk under heavy public pressure.

